Group urges VP to strengthen Hajj operations 

A group, National Movement for Public Awareness (NMPA), has urged Vice President Kashim Shettima to summon a stakeholders’ meeting to x-ray Hajj operations in Nigeria and proffer solutions to make the process easier for intending pilgrims.

The group said in a press statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, signed by its Secretary General, Abdullahi Bayero, that it’s important to make the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) more responsive to its mandate.

The group said that the Vice President, who now oversees the commission, should immediately review its activities to simplify the process.

It said that it was unfortunate that the commission and some state pilgrims agencies failed in conveying about 2,000 intending pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj who paid through the Hajj Saving Scheme.

It also expressed concern about NAHCON’s alleged foot-dragging over the prompt refund of excess Hajj fares of 2022 to pilgrims or publishing details of all refunds made.

“Another worrisome challenges are the lack of team work among the commission leadership and the state pilgrim boards, and the challenge of the tent space in Mina, and feeding arrangements.”

The group said it was also important to introduce cost cutting measures, especially certain practices, that add little or no value to pilgrims, and anything not provided in the NAHCON Act.

“The engagement of operational staff should be limited to competent, experienced and dedicated people within and outside the Commission on critical need basis.

“There must be a policy framework on which every substantive management staff of the commission must operate in order to ensure continuity.”

The group commended the decision of the Federal Government to return NAHCON under the supervision of the vice president, saying “it is a step in the right direction,”