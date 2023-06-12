Group to Tinubu: Empower whistleblowers to fight corruption, recover stolen funds

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The George Uboh Whistleblowers Network (GUWN) has called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct law enforcement agencies to collaborate with whistleblowers in solving crimes and recovering stolen funds.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Dr. George Uboh, the Chairman of GUWN, highlighted the significance of whistleblowers in exposing corruption and wrongdoing and emphasized the need to shield them from retaliation.

Dr. Uboh further urged the implementation and strengthening of the whistleblower policy, with the establishment of an independent office to safeguard and compensate whistleblowers.

The group also stressed the importance of appointing a person with prior experience in whistleblowing to lead the office and protect whistleblowers from any adverse treatment.

“We humbly request that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR direct law enforcement agencies to work with whistleblowers in order to solve crimes swifter, trace and recover mind-boggling funds stolen or trapped.

“Whistleblowers play a vital role in the fight against corruption, and it is crucial to protect them from adverse treatments and compensate them,” he said