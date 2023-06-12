Group submits Freedom of Information request on Nigeria Air scandal

Connected Development, a pan-African organisation whose mission is to empower marginalised communities in the continent, has submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request on the Nigeria Air scandal to the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

In a letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and signed by the Chief Executive of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, the social accountability organisation demanded specific details on the utilisation of the N85 billion allocated for establishing Nigeria Air.

CODE demanded:

1) A breakdown of how the allocated funds will be utilised, including a detailed account of the expenditures and activities undertaken as part of the establishment of Nigerian Air.

2) Information regarding the procurement process followed in securing partnerships for the establishment of Nigeria Air, including the names of partners, the negotiation process employed, and any relevant associated documentation.

CODE noted that the request is in line with Section 2 (4) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, which requires all information relating to the receipt of expenditure of public or other funds of the institution to be ”widely” disseminated and made readily available.

”We await and will appreciate the receipt of all information requested not later than 7 days of application in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act of 2011,” the organisation said.