Group rises against G-5 Govs’ parley with Tinubu

A group of Concerned Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised abjection against Thursday’s meeting by the five former Governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), popularly known as G-5 Governors, with President Bola Tinubu.

The group in a statement it made available in Abuja, on Friday, said that the Four ex-Governors of Rivers, Enugu, Abia and Benue states were usurpers who have come to reap where they did not sow.

The group further described the revolting former governors who all lost elections in their respective states, except the Oyo state Governor, as ‘Food is ready politicians’, and ‘job seekers,’ making entry behaviour in the APC with a sinister plot to pull down the ruling party as they did with the PDP.

The group asked President Tinubu not to give the former Governors a chance, noting that they worked APC’s victory at the polls.

They said that the former PDP governors should not be glorified with ministerial or ambassadorial positions.

In the statement authored by the group’s Chairman, Chuka Okwukpo and it’s Secretary, Suleiman Agada; the concerned APC stakeholders said that the self-styled leader of the G-5 Governors, Nyesom Wike has in the recent time become a torn in the flesh of Nigerians, whose frequent interviews and visits to the Aso Rock villa has caused ripples among members of the APC, warning that the Wike should not be given any chance in APC that he has stood against throughout his political life.

“Now Wike has brought to the Villa former PDP governors who were rejected in their respective states and have no more political prowess left in them.

“The only person that supported Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, which was the reason the APC supported him for his second term election.

“We all know that Wike wants to run for presidency and he’s only coming close to Asiwaju because he wants to understudy the President. Therefore, President Tinubu’s accommodation of any member of the G-5 Governors, with the exception of Seyi Makinde, would divide both the National Working Committee and the entire rank and file of the APC.”