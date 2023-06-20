Group hails Tinubu’s performance within 23 days

The G36 Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Support Group Council says if past Nigerian Presidents had shown leadership courage from first day in office like President Bola Tinubu, the nation would have moved forward.

The Convener of the group, Dr Samson Bilesanmi, at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos after the inaugural National Council Meeting, said that most Nigerians could now testify of Tinubu’s readiness for governance.

Bilesanmi said: “All eyes have seen the courage of Tinubu and his readiness to govern. He has done wonderfully well in the last 23 days. He has acted like a ready-for-combat soldier, he came in well-prepared.

“If other past Nigerians leaders have acted like Tinubu has led us in the last 23 days, Nigeria would have been better. Tinubu has been acting courageously well to put the nation on path of sustainable growth.

“The whole Nigerians have been seeing a tremendous change in our country. The renewed hope he promised is really happening in the country from the removal of oil subsidy, free loan for our students in school and so many things the government has done within few days.”

He noted that the group was founded to propagate the ideals, project principles of the new president and to agitate for reward for support groups who had work for Tinubu during the Presidential Primaries, general election and his continual success.

According to him, the group is speaking on behalf of over 2000 registered and acknowledged APC support groups in the country.

The convener said that the entire APC support groups believed in Tinubu’s philosophy of rewarding loyalty and work for his cause, “that is what propelled us to throw our caps into the rings by supporting your cause maximally”.

Describing Tinubu as a grassroots politician who knew what all support groups went through during the election, Bilesanmi said that many support groups borrowed, begged, sold property to ensure success for the President.

He said that the group was looking forward to seeing Tinubu compensating all the genuine support groups that worked and are still working for him.

“He always pays back anyone who works for him. We are speaking with one voice and appealing to President that we deserve to be compensated this time too.

“We need to shout because we know some people around him now are sycophants who might not allow that to happen. We know Tinubu knows the right thing to do. We know our hope cannot be dashed.

“We have about 500 boards and agencies at the federal level in the country, the G36 has about 2000 groups which can be fixed up, and given other compensations even at the APC controlled state,” he said.

Appreciating all the foot soldiers, support groups’ coordinators and patrons for efforts to ensure APC’s victory at the polls, the convener recalled how Tinubu had helped, trained and profitably engaged those who had come his way.

According to him, the president needs to disband amalgamated support groups having completed the electioneering, and restructure support groups under fresh umbrella, committee and leadership for appropriate compensation.

He said that the amalgamated support groups leadership had allegedly disappointed many supporters for its inability to account for money collected for the electioneering.

According to him, the president should not make any attempt to reach out to the support groups through the amalgamated support groups leadership as this would be counter productive.

The convener congratulated Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff as well as Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and Hon. Tajudeen Abass for their emergence as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

In her opening remarks, Mrs Ronke Kolade, one of the leaders of the group, who commended members for working assiduously to ensure victory for APC, said, “Our joy is that we didn’t labour in vain. Let us remain committed.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by various support groups for the Presidential Ambition of Tinubu from different states. (NAN)