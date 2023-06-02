Group hails Tinubu over appointment of Hon Gbajabiamila as CoS

….says best choice for position

By Gabriel Ewepu

A group called, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BAT Advocates, Friday, hailed President Bola Tinubu, over appointment of Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, CoS, in his cabinet.

The group in a statement signed by the Director General, BAT Advocates, Raphael Odu, described Hon Gbajabiamila’s appointment as best choice.

The statement reads in part, “The appointment of Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamiala by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Chief of Staff is well deserved and the best choice for the job.

“We at BAT Advocates heartily congratulate you on this appointment and new saddle of national assignment.

“As you step into this office, you will succeed and make Nigerians proud of you, and His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be extremely glad that he didn’t make a mistake to appoint you as his Chief of Staff.

“This appointment by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is very commendable and we’ll thought out as far as professional and high ranking legislator with in-depth experience and expertise in public administration.”

The group also assured that the Speaker is a man who will make the presidency the people’s presidency based on his antecedents.

“Rt Hon Gbajabiamiala is a man who is detribalized with focus and patriotism, which he has demonstrated in his course of representing the great people of His constituency at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, which his constituents testified about the enormous impact he has made on their lives, families and businesses, and no wonder he was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives by his colleagues, which his legacies are feasibly seen and attested to.

“We saw how he used his experience to stabilize the House of Representatives for the period he was elected Speaker, the Honourable Members never had any form of rancour but were focused on their legislative assignment.

“Under Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamiala, the Green Chamber passed so many bills of national interest were passed into law, and Nigerians are reaping the dividends.

With this appointment by the Leader of our great and ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, our ‘Special’ Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamiala will hit the ground running with all passion, professionalism and patriotism to serve the nation.”

Meanwhile, the group expressed confidence in Gbajabiamila, “We strongly believe that he is a man that is 100 per cent loyal party man who will not disappoint Mr President, our great party, and Nigerians because he has all it takes to add value to the Tinubu-led administration to the benefit of Nigerians, and so let Nigerians be rest assured that they will definitely enjoy the dividends of democracy.”