Group felicitates Kalu, Ogalla, Uwajumogu as Deputy Speaker, CoNS, SA

Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State)

By Gabriel Ewepu. ABUJA

A socio-cultural organisation, Anyi-Anyi, Saturday, felicitated Hon Benjamin Kalu, to emerge the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and appointments of the new Chief of Naval Staff, CoNS, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, and the Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, John Uwajumogu, respectively.

Which the group commended President Bola Tinubu over the wise decisions on appointing Nigerians from different parts of the country into various political positions on the heels of the ‘renewed hope’ mantra.

Meanwhile, the group in a statement signed by the National Leader, Anyi-Anyi, Anthony Okolo, urged the new Naval Chief and other security Chiefs to hit the ground running against the backdrop of the spate of insecurity.

According to Okolo, Hon Benjamin Kalu who was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives is a vibrant young man, who found grace early in life, having attained public office in his mid-20s. He therefore wished him luck and success as he discharges his legislative duties.

He also said Hon Kalu and other Igbos elected or appointed should make the Igbo nation, Mr. President and the nation at large proud by discharging their duties professionally and passionately, hence use their wealth of experience in public service to meet expectations of Nigerians.

The group described Tinubu’s line of appointment of security chiefs in accordance with the Federal Character principle as a welcome development.

Also the group pointed out that after eight years of lopsided appointments into the security architecture of the country, Tinubu’s appointments so far are reflections of “a new light in Nigeria’s security formation.”

While assuring Ogalla and others of Anyị-Anyị’s support in the discharge of his duties, he (Okolo) prayed for a successful tenure of the Naval boss and others.

He said: “We commend the President for these appointments; most striking is the President’s choice of Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla. He is a distinguished officer. His wealth of experience speaks volume of him.

“Owing to his experience in the Nigeria Navy, I have no doubt that Ogalla will surpass the expectations of President Tinubu, and indeed Nigerians.

“The point must be made clear that Ogalla’s appointment is a welcome indication that President Tinubu will run a more inclusive government than his predecessor. If this trend is continued, it will go a long way in creating more confidence in the federal government.

“The choice of a South Easterner by Tinubu to serve as Special Adviser on Industry, Trade, and Investment, given the acumen of the people of the region in that field of endeavour.”

Therefore, the group demanded as kinsmen to Uwajumogu on delivering his mandate to the expectations of the nation and Tinubu by virtue of his office.

“We expect our brother (Uwajumogu) to play a role in ensuring an even-handed approach to issues concerning trade and investment. Where the last government failed woefully, this government has an opportunity to chart a new beginning”, Okolo said.

However, the group tasked Tinubu on fair and equitable distribution of the remaining political appointments, which they pointed out that no South Easterners are at the helms of affair at both the executive or legislative organs of government, except Hon Kalu who was elected the Deputy Speaker of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.