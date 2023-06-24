Group empowers 89 beneficiaries with working tools, cash

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A non-profit organization, The Real Care Humanity Foundation, RCH, at the weekend, empowered 89 artisans with working tools and cash with a view to making them employers of labour.

The beneficiaries who are hair dressers, barbers, welders, plumbers and fashion designers, were given working tools to aid their works in Ede, Osun State.

30 beneficiaries received Butterfly sewing machine; 1.8 KVA elepaq generator were distributed to 18 beneficiaries; hair dryer were distributed to 14 beneficiaries; while 8 people got grinding machines.

Others are carpenter, shoemaker, electrician, battery charger, and plumber who were given different equipment.

One of the beneficiaries, Wahab Aderemi, said the sewing machine was timely and beneficial, saying that all his equipment are old.

Also, Akande Adeleke, who was given generator and two clippers, said “I am the most happiest among the beneficiaries. Since my shop was burgled, I have been roaming about the street. But this gesture will resuscitate my life for better.”

Each of the beneficiaries will also received N10,000 in their bank accounts as grant.

Speaking on behalf of the founder, Adeyemi Gazal, the programme coordinator, Mujidat Agbabiaka, said the foundation is concerned with growing cases of societal ills, especially suicide due to poverty, hence, its decision to build the economic capacity of beneficiaries.

“The foundation, RCH, is established to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerian citizens that lead to the growing number of societal ills and suicide cases in the country.

“RCH Foundation is focused on addressing these societal challenges by helping to build citizens’ capacity, providing them with education, giving small grants, and raising special projects. This it believes will help increase hope and financial stability for the needy as well as the medically challenged in Nigeria for a sustainable tomorrow”, she said.