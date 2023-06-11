Group denounces manipulation by Electricity Distribution Company EDC’s

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A civil society organisation, WADATA Media and Advocacy Centre (WAMAC), has decried manipulations by Electricity Distribution Companies (EDC’s), on estimated billings and metering to defraud electricity consumers in the country.

It’s Executive Director, Zubair Idris, said this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during a town-hall meeting to fast track the Fight Against Corruption through Community Participation

Idris who fingered the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), said that the meeting was ” to amplify the Fight against Corruption in Local Languages with a theme: “Issues of Systemic Corruption In Public and Private Sectors: A Deep Dive Into Electricity Sector in Ondo State.

Resolutions reached after the meeting were made to fast track the Fight Against Corruption through community Participation.

The group commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “for signing into law an Act to reduce the monopoly of electricity Generation, Distribution and Renewable energy.

” Community leaders and participants called on the people to take the menace of corruption in all sectors with utmost seriously.

“The meeting urged Community Based Organizations (CBO’s), Journalists and the society to report alleged corrupt practices and extortions by Electricity Distribution Companies to NERC and anti-corruption agencies.

” Participants observed the level of extortion by EDC’s and called for investigation and intervention of refunds for purchase of transformers and accessories by consumers as demanded by DISCO’s.

” They denounced malpractices of Distribution Companies (DISCO’s) on metering by asking consumers to pay for prepaid meters or repairs of faulty or obsolete meters.

” The meeting urged participants to grow beyond Town Hall meetings to be ambassadors of anti-corruption.

Participants were called for effective regulation of the electricity sector by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to curtail excesses by the Electricity Distribution Companies on estimated billings.

The participants were drawn from the Media, Civil Society Organizations, Community-Based Organizations, Religious and Community leaders as well as the National Orientation Agency {NOA}, the Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC}, Market Women association led by the Iyaloja of Ondo kingdom and People With Disabilities (PWDs).