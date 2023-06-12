Group condemns suspension, arrest of Emefiele

A community-based organization, Concerned Citizens of Agbor Initiative also known as Concerned Agbor Citizens, CAC, has condemned in strong terms the suspension and arrest of Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The group in a press release, signed by Mr Echi Obue and Mr Williams Eghebi, Chairman and Secretary respectively, said the Department of State Security, DSS, should be bold enough to tell Nigerians the script they are playing.

While accepting the power of the President to hire and fire the Governor of CBN, such action must be in accordance with a constitutional provision, the group said.

” We do not query the power to suspend Mr Emefiele but frown at his public humiliation as shown in trending online videos. He should be charged to court immediately without further media trial.”

The statement said for Mr Emefiele being in charge of CBN for nearly nine years under three Presidents is a testament to his sterling records, adding that in spite of very low foreign currency inflow and reckless activities of politicians, Mr Emefiele was able to keep the economy afloat.

” If mere allegations were all that is needed to suspend and arrest the CBN Governor, those that emerged winners in the last elections should have stood aside until all allegations against them are cleared”, the group said.

While appealing for restraint, the group hinted that the Agbor brothers and sisters of Mr. Emefiele have the capacity to bark and bite if forced to act.