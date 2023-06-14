Group commends Tinubu, Gbajabiamila over student loan bill

By Etop Ekanem

The South-South Young Progressives (SSYP) has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the student loan bill into law.

National coordinator of SSYP, Rioborue Deniran, in a statement, described the interest-free loan bill for indigent students as the most students’ friendly bill in the history of Nigeria, saying the bill will ensure equal access to quality education by all Nigerian students irrespective of their financial status.

Deniran said the bill sponsored by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives and now Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, will lift the burden of poor parents, who are being suffocated by the many monetary demands that their income cannot accommodate. He, therefore, urged “students with the dreams of pursuing higher education without the financial means to key into the opportunities and advantages provided by the bill. It’s a promise made and kept by President Bola Tinubu as reflected in his Renewed Hope manifesto. He, however, tasked successive administrations of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Association of University Students (NAUS), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) and the National Association of Colleges of Education Students (NACES) on the promotion of similar bills that will engender continued growth in the education sector.