Group calls for synergy among new Service Chiefs, commends Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, the Northern Concensus Movement (NCM) has commended the appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and appealed to the appointees to change the security landscape of the nation to achieve positive results.

President of the Movement; Comrade Auwalu Abdullahi Aliyu in an interview, described the exercise as apt and enjoined the new service chiefs to know that they are serving the country and not President Tinubu.

The President of the Northern Concensus Movement (NCM) said that in view of their vast experience on security issues, the new service chiefs have a lot to offer towards enhanced security in every part of the nation.

He said that there is also fairness in their appointments which reflected federal character.

“There is also the need for synergy to be achieved in the security sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should go further and ensure implementation of security sector reform and security sector governance,” he said.

To the new leaders of the National Assembly, Comrade Auwalu Aliyu urged them to fear Allah in all their undertakings for peace, unity and progress of the country.

He called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to be fair to all Nigerians in steering the affairs of the country.

Comrade Auwalu Aliyu described President Tinubu as a leader of wisdom and proven integrity who is equal to the task and advised him to remain committed and unshakable in dealing with pressing national issues that might be brought before him, to ensure focused and purposeful leadership so as to uplift the nation.