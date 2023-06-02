Greg Ibe tells Abia APGA factional chair to respect decision of NWC, embrace peace

By Steve Oko

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe, has urged the Chief Emmanuel Egwu-led faction of the party to embrace peace and surrender to the Elder Sunday Onukwubiri-led leadership recognized by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party.

Professor Ibe who was reacting to the successful national convention of the party held Wednesday in Awka, Anambra State, argued that since the NWC of the party had acknowledged Onukwubiri as the authentic Chairman of APGA in Abia State, the factional Chairman should simply sheath his sword in the interest of the party.

The governorship candidate explained that as a leader of APGA in Abia, he had decided not to meddle in the state congress, but had to step in now that the national leadership has endorsed Onukwubiri

“As a leader of the party in Abia, I determined not to interfer with the conduct of the Congresses in order to allow our members elect their chieftains democratically, of course with the guidance of state and national officers.

“Now that the NWC has authenticated the election of Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri as State Chairman at the just concluded National Convention, I want to appeal to the Chief Emmanuel Egwu led faction to please sheath their sword in order to create enabling environment for peaceful resolution of all contentious issues as one united family and in the spirit of ‘Onye Aghala Nwanneya’.”

He, however, urged Onukwubiri to be magnanimous in victory “by extending the proverbial hand of fellowship to aggrieved members in order to unite the party”.

Professor Ibe congratulated the new National Chairman of the party, Sly Ezeokenwa, and members of his NWC on their emergence.

He charged the new national leadership of the party to vigorously pursue the lofty dreams of achieving national spread as envisioned by the founding fathers.

Ibe in a message signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of his Campaign Organization, Rev. Sleep Ogwo, said that urgent steps should be taken to reconcile and unite aggrieved party members. unite

The statement read in part: He should as a matter of urgency strengthen every organ of the party, reconcile differing factions to attain political harmony and embark on grassroots mobilization of new members in order to realize the lofty dream of achieving national spread as conceived by the founding fathers of our party”.

He lauded the immediate past National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Oye and members of his NWC for their sacrificial stewardship to the party, which according to him, produced many legacies.

Professor Ibe also commended APGA national Leader, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for hosting a successful convention.

He also congratulated other leaders of the party who emerged both at the National Convention and Congresses held at Ward, LGA and State levels.

” I also want to use this platform to congratulate Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on his election as a member of our Board of Trustees and Rev Augustine Ehiemere who emerged unopposed as Vice Chairman for South East”, he added.