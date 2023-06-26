Greatest enemy of Nigeria, Nigerians are politicians – Bishop Ikeakor

Rt Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE Bishop, Diocese of Amichi, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, has accused Nigerian politicians of being the worst and greatest enemy of the country.

Describing them as brutal, conscienceless, selfish, wicked and unrepentant enemy of Nigeria and Nigerians, Bishop Ikeakor, alleged that they ganged up with Prof. Mamoud Yakubu, led Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to humiliate Nigerians and hold the nation down.

Bishop Ikeakor disclosed this in the Presidential address he presented to the 3rd Session of the 5th Synod of Diocese of Amichi, held at St Philips Church Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area Anambra State.

In the Synod Presidential address with the theme: “Clearing the identity crisis: Who actually is a Christian? Bishop, Ikeakor urged the deprived Nigerians and the youths not to worry about the outcome of the last presidential election, that God will surely show up for them in a way no man can imagine.

“I urge Nigerians not to worry that God will not keep quiet over the criminal gang up INEC had with politicians to hold you and the nation down, I also urge the youths not loose hope and feel it is over until the Creator and sustainer of Heaven and Earth, says that it is over. Your voice and their message during the last presidential election were loud and clear.

“Nigeria is a nation where justice and rule of law are very alien to leaders and the leadership is as good as nonexistent, Nigeria is a nation where there is no independence of the judiciary, and the judiciary is in a plethora of doom and dung.

“Nigeria is a country where a private individual businessman can build the largest refinery in Africa, and the nation cannot afford a single functional refinery.

“February 25, 2023 was a day and a date that Nigerians generally, and Nigerian youths in particular will never forget in a hurry. To an average Nigerian, especially the youths, it was a day of hope, a day for rewriting the political and leadership history of Nigeria positively through a much orchestrated free, fair and credible election by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Nigerians voted to end corruption. They voted for better education system, they voted for meaningful, functional and standard health system, they voted to end insecurity, they voted for the recovery and restoration of our judicial system. Nigerian youths voted to end ethnic cleansing and religious profiling.

“Nigerians voted to have a country where production will replace consumption. Nigerians voted in hope to a trusted and professionally proficient security architecture. Nigerians voted to have standard public and civil service system with sustainable take home package for civil servants, but suddenly and shockingly, the brutal, conscienceless, selfish and wicked unrepentant enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians called politicians, political gladiators, destiny wasters and hope devourers brazenly kidnapped, waylaid and hijacked that hope with the connivance of the electoral umpire led by Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu.

“But I have this message for the perpetrators of the heinous crime against Nigeria and Nigerians. “The Almighty God will not keep quiet over the criminal gang up to hold this Nation down. God will surely show up for the poor masses, and deprived youths of Nigeria in a way that no man can imagine.

“It is not yet over until the Creator and sustainer of Heaven and Earth says that it is. To the great Nigeria youths, we say congratulations. You won. Your voice and message were loud and clear.

“Your enemies called politicians have now known that it is no longer business as usual. Don’t give up the fight. Do not despair. Do not loose hope. Be sure that a temporary setback is not a failure or defeat. Nigeria and especially the Nigerian youths will definitely win the battle and war without gun and ammunitions. Resilience, importunity, collegiality devoid of ethnic and religious sentiments and undaunted commitment are your weapons of the warfare. Time shall tell who really won the battle.”