Great Guy, Sunshine among other tracks in Asake’s new album, Work of Art

Nigerian music sensation, Asake has dropped his second album, ‘Work Of Art’.

The 14-track album comprises the previously released singles ‘2:30, ‘Yoga’ and the latest single ‘Amapiano’ which is the album’s single feature, Olamide.

The album release comes in the wake of the superstar reaching a career milestone of over 1.75 billion streams and counting.

It also trails Asake’s first-ever BET Awards nomination for Viewers Choice: Best International Act at this year’s awards which are set for June 25th later this month.

On the album, Asake worked with a number of producers, most notably his frequent collaborator Magicsticks and Nigerian producer BlaiseBeatz.

Work of Art is the sequel to Asake’s debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe, which was released on September 7, 2022.

The debut album set the record as the highest charting Nigerian debut album of all-time, reaching #1 in over 30 countries on Apple Music including the UK, Nigeria, Ireland, Ghana and more