Grant me approval to appoint 20 advisers, Tinubu writes Reps 

Tinubu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives, requesting its approval to appoint 20 special advisers.

Addressed to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the letter was however read at the plenary on Tuesday by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase who presided over the session.

It will be recalled that the President last week Friday made three appointments namely the Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).