Governors congratulate Akpabio

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE thirty-state Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF have congratulated the former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio on his election as the President of the Senate.

A statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq read, “Please accept the warm congratulations of all the thirty-six (36) Governors of Nigeria, via the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, on your victory as the President of the tenth assembly and kindly accept our best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the “uncommon” responsibilities and challenges of your very high office.

“As you embark upon your new assignment, The Nigeria Governors’ Forum wishes to assure you and the distinguished members of the Senate, of the continued friendship and sympathetic interest of the Governors and their people from across the length and breadth of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“As a former member of the Forum yourself, we, at the NGF look forward to working with you, not only to develop closer ties between our platform and your exalted office, but also to further cement the relationship between the executive arms of government at all levels and make concerted efforts in the cause of peace and the brotherhood of all of our peoples.

“Once again, Congratulations sir.”