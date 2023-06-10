By Esther Onyegbula

The Chief Executive Officer, Golearn and convener Lagos Finance Conference Olubori Paul has said that the government needs to do more to educate youths on financial knowledge and management in Nigeria.

Olubori Paul disclosed this at the second edition of the Lagos Finance Conference, LFC 2.0 theme “Financial Freedom” held in Lagos at the weekend.

According to Olubori “the government is doing their best. But there is always room for more to be done on educating the youths on financial management. We hope that the new government is going to help us to create a structure in place for the young to be able to get full training in financial management.”

Emphasizing the objective of the conference, Olubori said “It is to empower Nigerians, especially youths by imparting essential financial knowledge. Financial freedom means being debt-free and not having loan applications constantly threatening individuals for repayment. It also signifies the ability to afford necessary expenses when they arise.”

We are equipping participants with monetizable skills and the tools to achieve financial independence and manage and multiply their income.

Gabriel Balogun charged participants to invest in themselves as opposed to chasing quick schemes. It is better to chase a skill than to chase a scheme, an MMM scheme or any scheme that can multiply your income in the short term but will take it back. Take courses, learn and become better and smarter with the skills that you have learned. When you take N500,000 or N200,000 to get a course on how to copyright, for instance, you can use that to earn a million more because you mastered that skill and that skill is yours forever. That way, you can earn more money and invest in platforms that they deem fit.

Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa, a corporate and commercial attorney, charged tech startup entrepreneurs to ensure they have the appropriate licenses and are aware of the existing laws and regulations that govern the tech industry where they are domiciled. Use these laws to your advantage.

The highlight of the event was the panel session which featured prominent speakers from diverse industries like Layi Wasabi, Olubunmi Fabanwo, Ato B Andoh, Gabriel Balogun, and Rosemond Phil-Othihwa, who shared their insights and experiences on various facets of financial literacy and guide personal and professional growth.

The Lagos Finance Conference stands as one of the largest gatherings focused on upskilling the younger generation, with over three thousand participants getting access to numerous opportunities in the financial market and technology sectors.