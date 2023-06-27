Governing Nigeria one of the hardest challenges in life — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari
… urges support for Tinubu
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja
Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said that leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.
Buhari, who stated this in his Sallah message via a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, saluted Muslims as he wished them a happy Eid and to those on pilgrimage, Hajj Mabrur and a safe return home.
The former President in his message urged Nigerians to fully support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed.
According to him, “leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life and I urge Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu Administration to succeed.
“Leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.