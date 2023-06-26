Gov. Yusuf stops salaries of over 10,000 workers employed by Ganduje

Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has ordered the stoppage of salaries of over 10,000 workers employed by the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the last minute of the expiration of his tenure.

The Accountant General, Abdulkadir Abdussalam while addressing newsmen in the state, said the governor ordered the stoppage of the salary (June) till further notice and pending when a thorough verification is carried out as regards the process of their employment.

According to him, “There are allegations that some are with fake certificates. Some of them are children of big men. Some of them are ghost workers.

“There are also all Local Government workers who were converted to state workers payroll by the former administration but will be returned to the Local Government. They will be returned their initial place and will get their salaries. They were, however, asked to continue working where they are posted.

“There are several allegations. And that is why the Governor stopped their salaries for this month. So the Governor ordered that a thorough verification be carried out on the process of their employment,” he said.

The State Accountant General announced that the Kano state government is committed to prompt payment of the salaries of civil servants starting from Monday, the 26th of June 2023, civil servants can expect to receive their June salaries.

Adussalam reassured all employees, including pensioners, that the current administration will not tolerate any illegal deductions from their salaries.

“Each individual will receive their full salary, guaranteeing their financial well-being and acknowledging their dedication to public service.

“For the pensioners, they will get their full pensions without deductions within the week.

“As for gratuity, we will look into it and see how to reduce the payment of gratuity until the state cleared off the gratuity which accumulated for eight years,” the Accountant General, Abdussalam however stated.