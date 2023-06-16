Gov Umo Eno wasn’t expelled from UNIUYO- Subpoenaed witness tells Tribunal

*Says he graduated in 2004

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A management staff of the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, Dr. Ime Success Akpabio, has told the Governorship election Petition sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State headed by Hon.Justice Adekunle Adeleye that the governor, Pastor Eno Umo was not expelled from the institution.

Dr Akpabio, Director Academic Affairs, UNIUYO testified as Subpoenaed witness in the ongoing election matter between the Young Progressives Party, (YPP), its governorship candidate Senator Bassey Akpan and the Independent National Electoral Commissíon( INEC), Pastor Umo Eno, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as Ist, 2nd, 3rd Respondents respectively.

Testifying on Friday, Dr Akpabio told the Tribunal that he has worked in the University for 24years and that Umo Eno graduated from the University in 2004.

When the witness was shown the documents the Petitioners, YPP and Senator Akpan tendered before the Tribunal he testified that they were forged.

When shown the document of purported expulsion of Umo Eno from the University during Cross examination he testified, “My Lords this document did not emanate from the University, that is why we did not certify any of the copies.

”The Registrar has authority to certify documents emanating from the University of Uyo and if he is not around, he can mandate the Director. Everything in the document is wrong and forged

When asked if he knows one Daniel. J. Akpan as administrative Officer 1 of the University whose name was on the document he responded, “My Lords an administrative officer 1 is so low in rank to certify such document.

” My Lords this stamp on the document is not University of Uyo stamp because our stamp is rectangular”

Also when shown the 1998 WAEC Certificate which the Petitioners tendered as belonging to Umo Eno, Dr Akpabio responded ” Our record unit has record of all the students.

“The file of Eno Umo Bassey is in the Record unit of the University. And we don’t have this December 1998 WAEC Certificate in his file. He graduated in 2004, that is the certificate we have in the University. The one tendered in this court did not emanate from us”

On how many Eno Umo Bassey the University has in its records, Dr. Akpabio responded; “As a former Head of Records before becoming the Director of Academic Affairs,we have only one Eno Umo Bassey in the university records. I was the Senior Assistant Registrar, I screened Eno Umo Bassey”

He testified further that all the documents tendered by the Petitioners were fake, and only designed to deceive and mislead the Court and the public, stressing that Pastor Umo Eno also obtained a Master Degree from the University and currently currently doing a PHD Programme in same UNIUYO.

The Second Subpoenaed witness who identified himself as Adekanne Olaolu who told the Tribunal that he joined the WAEC in 2017 testified, ” My Lord according to WAEC result listing for May/June 1981 the candidate listed for the center 15520 is named Bassey Umo Eno.

The matter was adjourned till Saturday for continuation of trial.