Gov Umo Eno tasks contractors on speedy completion of Dakkada Estate 

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has charged contractors handling the Dakkada Luxury Estate project started by the immediate past administration of Deacon Udom Emmanuel to hasten the completion of the project.

Pastor Eno who gave the charge on Friday duringan unscheduled inspection of the project to ascertain the pace of work, however, expressed disappointment when he met the

absence of government engineers from the supervising Ministry.

He vowed that he would henceforth begin unscheduled visits to all ongoing projects sites across the state in his determination to ensure their speedy completion.

His words: “This is 9:30am and there is no Engineer on site from the Ministry overseeing this project to supervise what the Contractors are doing. This is just the beginning.

“I will be going on inspections of projects without prior notice to anybody. We must wake up to work. The days of just coming to give report that we can not verify are over. That is the new look of government.

“This project is a flagship project, flagged off by the former Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo, and we will drive it to it logical conclusion.

“And this project will not be abandoned. I want to know how much has been paid for this project; I want to know why our Engineers are not on site as at this time”

Governor Eno was accompanied on the project inspection visit on Friday by his Deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwa and Head of Civil Service, and Elder Effiong Essien.