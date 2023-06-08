Gov Umo begs Tinubu to intervene in collapsed ITU-Calabar road

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Eno Umo, Thursday, pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the deplorable state of the ITU-Calabar road to reduce the sufferings of the people making use of the road.

Governor Umo made the appeal when he met behind closed doors with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting with the President, the governor said he was at the nation’s seat of power to congratulate Tinubu on his inauguration and to pledge the support and loyalty of the state to the federal government.

He also said that he made some demands from the President which includes his assistance in ensuring that the Ibom deep seaport project is realised.

Asked whether the Itu-Calabar road that is in a deplorable state was discussed was at the meeting, he said, “Of course, as we talked about the road you have just mentioned, the Calabar-Itu road. We will need the President to help us intervene and let’s get that finished the road.

“We talked about our Ibom deep seaport, we will need the president to also intervene and let’s get the Seaport. I also mentioned to him the export license, the free zone for our airport, so that the maintenance, repairs, and overhauling facility there, we will be able to bring in spare parts to service the airplanes.

“These are strategic partnership that we want with the federal government. So, I talked about it and he has promised to look into it, and I believe him.”

Further asked if the state is making plans to provide palliative for the people of the state to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal, Governor Umo said, “

Yesterday (Wednesday), my deputy governor distributed some palliatives to all the local government. And as I go back, I’m scheduled to have a meeting with all the petroleum marketers in Akwa Ibom.

“So we’re looking at those ways whatever we need to do to…and the President has directed that states governors of course, should work on palliatives for the citizenry. We will do just that there are a number of things and as we get into early next week if you focus on Akwa Ibom, you will see various things we are going to put in place to support our people and shield them from the effects of the subsidy removal.”

On the reason for his visit, he said, “We came to visit the President, to congratulate him on the election and his swearing-in and to pledge our support, our commitment and our loyalty to the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Politics is over and governance has started. So Akwa Ibom is an integral part of Nigeria and we have to work with the federal government to ensure that Akwa Ibomites will see the benefits of democracy and we cannot do that if we work standing apart.

“And so we came to visit the president like I said, to congratulate him and pledge our support to work with him and our commitment as a state so that Akwa Ibomites will derive the full benefit of democracy.

“There are lots of things we expect from the federal government and it’s only with that cooperation that we can work together and achieve the common good, whatever I know I can do, to bring the dividends of democracy to my people, I will do it.”