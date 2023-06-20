Gov Uba Sani rejoices over appointment of Gwabin Musa as Defence Chief

…Says Gen Musa an illustrious son of Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has welcomed the appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, saying it is well-deserved by an illustrious son of the state.

“I wish to congratulate our dear brother and citizen, on his well deserved appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),” the Governor said in a statement he personally wrote on Monday.

The Governor described the new Chief of Defence Staff as a worthy Ambassador of Kaduna State who has had a distinguished military career and held many strategic positions, including Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai.

“In his years of military service, he has been exemplary in his professional conduct. His diligence, dedication and loyalty has been rewarded with this elevation to the position of CDS.”

“I wish to therefore express our profound gratitude to our dear leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for finding our son worthy of this important national assignment. Mr. President has always identified with Kaduna State and its people. We shall give Mr. President all the support he needs to take our nation to higher heights,” he said.