Gov Radda preaches love, oneness, says Eid-el-Kabir goes beyond slaughtering rams

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda has admonished Nigerians to treat each other as one irrespective of religious differences as Muslims celebrate

the endless favour of their creator during the 2023 Eid-ul-Adha – festival of sacrifice.

In a statement issued on Tuesday to newsmen by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Gov. Radda urged Muslims in Katsina and other parts of the country, to steadfastly pray for national unity, peace and integration during this season.

The statement reads in part:

“This solemn festival should reawaken our brotherhood spirit. Irrespective of our religious and ideological creeds, we must see each other as one. It is fundamental that we should all live peacefully and harmoniously. That is what will help to foster peace, love and true brotherhood among all Nigerians,”

He further emphasized that “Muslims, like Prophet Ibrahim who dutifully obeyed Allah and offered to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail; should rededicate themselves to sincerely worshipping their divine Lord, and adhere to religious injunctions that will earn them God’s abundant favours, both in this world and in the hereafter.

“The Eid-il-Kabir festival should definitely go beyond the slaughtering of rams to sharing love and material possessions not only with relatives or acquaintances but also with the displaced, the elderly, the orphans and other people at the margin of the society, including those with special needs,” Radda said.

The Katsina Governor also noted that Nigeria, as a nation, is at a critical juncture of its evolution, occasioned by various challenges hindering the country’s progress, economically.

Radda also canvassed for support, prayers and goodwill from the masses to guide Nigerian leaders as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governors and other political leaders assiduously work towards rebuilding the country.