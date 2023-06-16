Gov Radda leads North-West Governors to meet Tinubu

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda on Tuesday led his counterparts from the North-West to a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on issues bothering on security, agriculture and other national issues.

Radda who is the Chairman of the North West Governors Forum was joined by Governors of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States at the Presidential Villa.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina Governor, who disclosed this in a statement said the Governors meeting with the President was centred on measures they are putting in place to enhance security in the Northwest region, which has been plagued with security threats, especially by the bandits.

They maintained that for a region which is known for its agricultural prowess to live up to its mandate, security must be enhanced to ensure unhindered access to the farmlands by farmers.

In response, President Tinubu reiterate his commitment and support towards working closely with the Governors, who are the first to meet with him, no improving the security of the region.

Tinubu who said agriculture remains one of the priorities of his administration, promised to stop at nothing in ensuring that the nation is self-sufficient in food production.

The President further assured the Governors of his resolve to collaborate with them on providing palliatives to the natives to reduce the impact of fuel subsidy removal.