Gov Radda congratulates Eze Anaba, pledges collaboration with NGE

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Eze Anaba, on his emergence as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

Radda, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, expressed delight over the rancour-free election, devoid of unnecessary bitterness.

According to the Katsina Governor, the NGE election of last Friday, where the loser ‘graciously’ conceded defeat, offers great lessons in democratic leadership, assuring the new president of Katsina State readiness to work with the Editors’ Guild, with a view to entrench national unity and accelerate the country’s socio-economic development.

Radda however, advised Anaba to carry everyone along as he stairs the affair of the foremost media association uniting Nigerian editors.

Anaba who succeeds Mustapha Isah of Silverbird Group was on Friday elected as the Guild’s new helmsman during the ‘2023 National Biennial Convention of the NGE held in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The Vanguard Editor garnered 250 votes to defeat his only opponent, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81 votes in the election, Mrs. Maimuna Garba, Chairman of the Convention’s Electoral Committee said.

Other newly-elected officials of the NGE include Husseina Bangshika as Deputy President; Sheddy Ozoene as Vice President (East); Kabir Alabi Garba Vice President (West); and Umoru Ibrahim as Vice President (North).

Others are: Iyobosa Uwugiaren (General Secretary), Gabriel Folajimi (Assistant Secretary), Charles Kalu (Social/Publicity Secretary), and Steve Osuji (Treasurer).