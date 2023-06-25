Gov Radda assures Katsina of better days ahead

Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda has reiterated that his administration is committed to changing Katsina State narratives, expressing confidence that better days awaits people of the state.

Radda gave the assurance when members of the Daura Elders Forum (DEF) led by former Military Administrator of Yobe State, AIG Sani Ahmed Daura (rtd), visited him at the Katsina Government Lodge, Abuja.

In his words: “I know, and I am fully committed to offering Katsina State people only good governance. My administration will not subjugate the collective interest of Katsina people for my own personal interest. I am ready to work selflessly and passionately for our people.”

According to the Katsina Governor, in every democracy, the interest of the citizenry must supplant that of the politicians and elected officials. He explained that any elected leader who ignored the electorate does so at the expense of his political career.

Speaking further, Radda told the Daura contingents that his administration has since hit the ground running, especially with the appointment of key government officials to help steer the affairs of the State.

The Katsina Governor also congratulated the Forum on

the election of their son, Hon. Nasiru Yahya Daura, as the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly. He however urged them to feed him with good counsel and constructive criticisms always to enable Katsina State move forward.

In the same vein, Radda solicited the Forum’s support for his administration stating that: “You are among one of our partners in progress. I ask you all to support me, as I pilot the affairs of our beloved State. Don’t hesitate to offer me your wise counsel. They would help me govern Katsina well.”

He also assured that other relevant stakeholders in the Katsina State project would be carried along, in policy-making and implementation.

Earlier, the leader of the Daura Elders Forum, Rtd AIG of Police, Ahmed Daura, congratulated the Governor on his inauguration and commended him for hitting the ground running, immediately after taking over from ex-Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Elder Ahmed also thanked Radda for the supportive role he played in ensuring one of their sons emerged as the Speaker of the State Assembly. “Our Forum is assuring your administration of her immense support, and wishes you a successful tenure as Katsina State Governor”.