Gov Radda appoints new heads for Katsina government agencies

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has appointed new chief executives for some government agencies in the state.

Gov Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed in a statement said the appointment was conveyed by the Secretary to the State Government, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa on Monday.

The 11 new appointees and their assigned portfolios are as follows:

1. Alh. Kabir Usman Amoga – Executive Director, Katsina State Environmental Protection Agency.

2. Hajia Binta Dangani-Executive Secretary Katsina State Emergency Management Agency.

3. Engr Tukur Tinglin – Managing Director, Katsina State Water Board.

4. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman Abukur – Executive Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.

5. Dr. Nuhu Bala Kankia – Executive Secretary, Katsina State Agency for Control of AIDS

6. Dr. Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi – Executive Director Katsina State History and Culture Bureau.

7. Prof. Kabir Ibrahim Matazu – Executive Director, Katsina State Science and Technical Board.

8. Dr. Aminu Salisu Tsauri – Executive Secretary, Katsina State Scholarship Board.

9. Alh. Kabir Magaji – Chairman, Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

10. Dr. Ibrahim Isyaka – Permanent Member, SUBEB 1.

11-Hon Rabiu Idris – Permanent Member, SUBEB 2.