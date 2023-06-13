Gov Radda appoints Isyaku as Katsina Head of Service

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has appointed Alhaji Usman Isyaku as the new Head of Service for Katsina State.

The Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Governor Radda in his congratulatory message to the the new Head of Service, tasked him on offering exemplary leadership, with a view to revamp the State’s civil service.

Until his appointment as the new Head of Service of Katsina, Alhaji Usman Isyaku, was a Permanent Secretary in the Office of the State’s Head of Service.

Isiyaku took over the mantle of leadership from Alh. Idris Tune, the immediate-past Katsina Head of Service, who retired recently.