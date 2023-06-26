Gov poll: We need unity to win Bayelsa – Tinubu’s Campaign Director tells APC leaders 

By Dapo Akinrefon

The South-South coordinator of The Asiwaju Group in Bayelsa State, Pastor Reuben Wilson, on Monday, expressed worry over the cold war brewing within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state and has called for caution ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

Wilson, who is also the founder of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, PRIFGLA, in a statement, noted that the on-going rift between the party leaders was not in the best interest of the party.

He said there was an urgent need for the party leaders to “unite and fight for the party’s victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for the 11th of November, 2023.The victory of the party in the said election should be the priority of all party faithful.

He said: “We cannot afford to go into the forthcoming election as a divided house because a house that is divided against itself cannot stand. We all should therefore, bury our differences and work together to achieve victory for the party.

“As ardent party faithful, we can easily resolve our differences when we place priority on the party decisions above our personal interests. There’s no way party faithful will not disagree but when our disagreements are viewed from the prism of party supremacy ,we cannot but resolve them quickly for the collective interest of the party.”

An APC member, Dr Theophilus Allison had recently gone public with information concerning his rift with a former minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Wilson said rather than pick quarrels with Sylva, urged Allison to find ways of resolving the issues with the leader of the APC in the state.

He said: “The task before us in the state is huge and quite daunting because we are an opposition party in the state and we shall be wrestling power from an incumbent governor.

“Allison needs to settle his differences with Chief Timipre Sylva and work for the victory of our party as an ardent party faithful. You have been a close ally of Chief Timipre Sylva for sometime now, so it doesn’t look good when your disagreements are made public. Try and explore means of settling your disagreements privately. I know that Chief Timipre Sylva holds you in high esteem and he has so much confidence in you. It’s that same trust and confidence he has for you that made him to nominate you for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board that was unfortunately not inaugurated.

“I believe very strongly that no matter your differences with him, the genuine friendship you people enjoyed in the past can be rekindled to resolve your differences in private. So please stop bringing your differences to the public domain. It doesn’t look good and it will not do you any good. Resolve your differences with him and work assiduously for the best interest of the party as a true party faithful.

“Furthermore, I’m using this medium to also call on all our leaders to close ranks and work as a formidable team to wrestle power from the faltering PDP and provide the urgently needed transformation of our dear state. As party stalwarts, we should always know that the decisions of the party might not favour you today but same might favour you tomorrow and you would also need other party faithful to understand with you and concede to you.”