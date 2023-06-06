Gov Otu suspends ongoing recruitment of Civil servants in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River state governor, Sen. Bassey Otu has ordered the immediate suspension of ongoing recruitment of workers into the civil service till further notice.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche , Governor Otu also directed all those in the civil service of the state to subject themselves to screening and documentation.

“In line with the Cross River State Government’s desire to reposition the state civil service to meet modern day service delivery objectives, as well as enable the government to plan effectively for the overall good of our hardworking civil servants.

“His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, Governor of Cross River State, has approved as follows; a comprehensive re-verification of civil servants in the state civil service.

“Revalidation of all promotions carried out within the last 6 months and Suspension of the ongoing recruitment of civil servants till further notice.

“The directive is that all civil servants must subject themselves to screening and documentation in the office of the Secretary to the State Government at a date to be announced.

Recall that the former governor , Sen. Ben Ayade at the end of his administration had lifted embargo on employment and promotion.