Gov Muftwang appoints 5 new Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies.

The approval is contained in a statement by Mr Gyang Bere, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), issued on Tuesday in Jos.

Mutfwang said that the appointment was in furtherance of his determination to reinvigorate the state civil service toward better service delivery.

The new permanent secretaries include Helen Chundusu, Roseline Dakwar, Joel Tahvan, Nanman Kparbong and Aishatu Saleh.

The governor recently voided the appointment of permanent secretaries done between January and May, and directed the affected persons to revert to their former positions.(NAN)