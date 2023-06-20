Gov Mbah appoints Chief of Staff, Head of Service, others

Gov. Peter Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has appointed Barrister Victor Udeh as his Chief of Staff and Ken Chukwuegbo as Principal Secretary.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the governor also appointed Kenneth Ugwu as Head of Office.

Other appointments, according to the SSG, include Tony Okenwa, State Accountant General; Ms. Angela Nnamani, Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service; Prof. Linda Obiamaka Egbo, Special Adviser, Public Financial Management; and Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Others are Dubem Onyia (Jr), Special Adviser, Donor Relations; Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser, Agriculture; Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, Special Adviser, Legal; Fred Nnajiofor, Chief of Protocol; Osita Onuma, Senior Advisor, Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy; and Ozurumba Elechi Afigbo, Senior Special Assistant, Delivery Unit.

Also appointed are Dan Nwomeh, Senior Special Assistant, Mainstream Media; Reuben Onyishi, Senior Special Assistant, New Media; Uche Anichukwu, Senior Special Assistant, External Relations;

Barr. Juliet Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Inter-ministerial; and Mrs. Loiusa Chinedu-Okeke, Senior Special Assistant, Policy and Project Management.

The governor also appointed Vincent Onyeabor, Senior Special Assistant, Security Matters; Nonso Nwankwo, Senior Special Assistant, ICT; Mrs. Adenike Okebu, Senior Special Assistant, Revenue; and Dan Chukwuma, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol.

Barr. Joshua Ejeh was appointed Special Assistant, Research and Publication, while Mrs. Sandra Chinweuba George was appointed Special Assistant, Revenue Generation and Monitoring