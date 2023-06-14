Updated: Gov Lawal using police to witch hunt ex-Zamfara gov – Matawalle’s camp

…As Police pastes notice of invitation on ex-Zamfara gov’s residence

By Dapo Akinrefon

Mr Deyemi Saka, media consultant to former governor of Zamfara State, Mr Bello Matawalle, on Wednesday, accused Governor Dauda Lawal of using the Police Command in the state to humiliate and harass the former Governor.

Mr Deyemi Saka said the police showed up at his residence to paste a notice of invitation on his gate, noting that it was against the ideals of rule of law and personal freedom.



Mr Saka urged Governor Lawal to put an end to Matawalle’s travails, saying if it continued, it would be at the state’s detriment.



He said: “We would like to inform the general public of the malicious and desperate move by the Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Police to criminalise, humiliate and harass Mr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle.



“After the illegal invasion of his residence and inability to sustain the many allegations against him, the State Command showed up at his residence to paste a notice of invitation on his gate.

“If nothing, it is evident that democracy is on trial as there is an affront on rule of law, due process and personal freedom which are the hallmarks of representative democracy.

“This invite is an afterthought and Mr. Dauda Lawal’s desperation to scandalise Mr. Matawalle. While no one is against the Police doing its job, a political witch-hunt will only exacerbate the ubiquitous insecurity by heating up the polity in the state.

“Once again, we will like the public to know that this is not a fight for the good people of Zamfara, this is a fight for the control of the state of Zamfara.”