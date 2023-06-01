Gov Fubara assures of better working conditions for Rivers civil servants 

Gov. Fubara

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Thursday in Port Harcourt assured that his administration would give priority attention to the welfare of civil servants.

Fubara gave the assurance during his working visit to the state’s secretariat complex.

Accompanied by the Head of the Civil Service, Dr George Nweke, and permanent secretaries, Fubara said the visit was to make on-the-spot assessment of facilities at the secretariat.

He said the visit would also enable him to address challenges civil servants faced so as to improve productivity.

He noted that some of the challenges were lack of water and insecurity at the secretariat.

He assured that his administration would investigate the water supply challenge as previous administrations had spent enormous amounts of money to provide water at the secretariat.

Fubara charged civil servants in the state to show commitment and dedication to their duties, saying that indolence and nonchalant attitudes would not be condoned.

Earlier, Dr Nweke said the governor’s visit provided an opportunity to intimate him with the state of affairs at the civil service.

Nweke assured the governor of civil servants’ commitment to strengthening the state’s workforce through effective mobilisation. (NAN)