Gov Eno to Churches: Continue to pray for us

*Congratulates Anglican Bishop on retirement

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has solicited the continued support and prayers of the churches in the state for the success of his administration.

Pastor Eno made the appeal on Sunday while addressing worshippers during the Episcopal thanksgiving Service to commemorate the retirement of Bishop Asuquo Antai, the Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Diocese of Uyo, held at the Cathedral of All Saints, Dominic Utuk Avenue.

He reiterated his appreciation to the Church, for the massive support the members gave to him before, during and after the Governorship election and which gave him victory at the poll.

He said, “I would also like to thank the Church specifically for what you did. I don’t think there has been anytime in the history of this state that the church moved and spoke so loudly.

It was overwhelming. I thank the Anglican Church and Christiandom for the support.

“By the grace of God we promise that we will not disappoint the church. I know the responsibility that is placed on us because we are like John the Baptist going to clear the way for others that want to come tomorrow, so that we will become a good reference point.

“We ask you to continue to pray for us. Please keep praying for us so that we may govern with all standard of morality and show leadership as God will direct”.

The governor added that he was happy to be part of the ceremony as a mark of honour to the retired Bishop Asuquo Antai and his wife who have served meritoriously in the Lord’s vineyard and retiring hale, hearty.

He congratulated Bishop Antai who is a member of the Fathers of Faith and advised him to continue to give useful advice for the progress of Akwa Ibom state .

“We have come today as a government to honour a man who has given his life, time and service to God, not just because it is your birthday, or a day of your retirement, we are here to give him honour as a man who has contributed so much to the body of Christ and to our state.

“And we would like to thank God for keeping him alive. For me, retiring alive is worth thanking God. You may not understand it. So when you run the race on earth and finish well and strong, it worths a thanksgiving.

, “The Bible says better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof. So we rejoice with you today and would like t o thank you very much.

“You may be retiring from your office as Anglican Bishop, but you are not retiring from playing your role for your people in Akwa Ibom State. So, you are in the Fathers of Faith community to keep counseling and advising us on the way to go”., Gov Eno said