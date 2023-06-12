Gov Eno seeks collaboration of A’Ibom Assembly over ARISE agenda

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has appealed for the collaboration of members of the State Legislature to deliver the vision of admininistration’s A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

Pastor Eno reiterated that his administration was poised to work in harmony with all arms of government and stakeholders irrespective of party affiliation in order to move the State forward.

He Spoke weekend while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after his meeting with the newly inaugurated members of the 8th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, and member representing Abak State constituency Hon. Udeme Otong at Government House, Uyo.

He congratulated Udeme Otong and Hon. Kufreabasi Edidem on their emergence as Speaker and deputy Speaker respectively, and described the peaceful election of the two presiding Officers as a good start for the 8th Akwa Ibom Assembly.

His words: “We are a family even with the two members of the House that are not of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Like I had always said, political party is only a platform to contest elections.

“Once it is finished, you get into the House, it is one House and one family so I don’t see us having issues”

Also speaking with newsmen, Hon Udeme Otong who is the 13th Speaker of the State House of Assembly, assured that his administration was committed to ensuring that Akwa Ibom people enjoyed dividends of democracy to its fullest.

“With this crop of Assembly Members, Akwa Ibom State will enjoy more than it used to be.

We are going to work assiduously for the actualisation of A.R.I.S.E. Agenda to ensure that dividends of democracy are given to Akwa Ibom People.

“I know as a fact that we are from different constituencies. Nevertheless, I shall work with Honourable Members to ensure that we protect the interest of all constituencies.

“We shall redefine the concept of effective representation through legislations and resolutions that will guarantee social and economic freedom for the people of Akwa Ibom so as to make our dear State a model for national development