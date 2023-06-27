Gov Eno moves to address harmonization of Perm Secs pensions

*Appoints four SSA’s, two PAs

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has constituted a three-man Committee comprising the Secretary to State Government, the Head of civil Service, HoS, and the Permanent Secretary to address the harmonization of pensions of retired Permanent Secretaries.

The reappointed Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Research & Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

Ndueso stated that the governor spoke during a meeting with Forum of Retired Permanent Secretaries held at the EXCO Chambers, Government House.

His words: “In keeping to his promise of ensuring the welfare of the elderly as well as government workers, serving and retired, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has set modalities to settle the lingering issue of harmonised pensions for Pioneer Retired Permanent Secretaries in the State.

“The Governor who showed deep compassion about the plight of the elder statesmen, appealed to them to exercise more patience to enable government work out ways and means of resolving the issue. He noted that the entitlements of workers at all levels will be given adequate attention

“The Governor maintained that those who have worked deserve their benefits, and assured that the issues of pension and gratuities will be given deserving attention, within the resources available.

“He therefore constituted a three- Man Committee comprising the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, and the Permanent Secretary, in the office of the HoS to liaise with the forum for a workable document that will resolve the issue amicably”

According to the statement, the leader of the Forum, Chief J.J. Obot in his remarks earlier, appreciated the Governor for his prompt intervention, noting that he (the governor) had during electioneering promised to address the matter if elected, they never expected that it to happen so soon.

He described Governor Eno as a God -sent, and assured that they would withdraw the case they instituted against State government over the issue of harmonization of their pensions and allow government to handle the issue accordingly.

Meanwhile, the governor according to a statement signed by the Secretary to State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah yesterday

has approved six new appointments including two Senior Special Assistants, two Special Assistants and two Personal Assistants.

According to the statement the appointees include Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, (Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT & Digital Services), Mr Essien Ndueso (SSA on Research and Documentation), Barr Morgan Ekanem (SSA on Public Affairs).

Others were Mr. Solomon Eyo (SSA on Website & Multi Media streaming), Mr. Wisdom Emmanuel Offiong (PA to the governor on Students Affairs and Comrade Ubong Ikpe ( PA to the governor on Persons with Disabilities).