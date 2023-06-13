Gov Eno congratulates Akpabio over emergence as senate president

Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has congratulated distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, on his emergence as President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Pastor Eno”s message of congratulations to Akpabio was contained in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, shortly after the news of the outcome of the senate election filtered through the nooks and crannies of Uyo, the State capital.

According to the statement, Eno pledged the readiness of his administration to work with the Senator Akpabio to move the Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general forward.

The statement signed by governor Eno’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, reads, “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I send you our hearty congratulations on your emergence as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

“The process was free, fair and transparent and is a testament to the deepening of our democratic traditions and ethos.

“I have always said that politics is over and it’s time for governance, and that, demands we work across party lines to advance the cause of our development.

“We stand ready to work collaboratively with you, to move the needle of development, growth and progress of our dear State in particular and the Nation in general. Once again, congratulations and God’s speed”

The10th Senate President, and a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, senator Godswill Akpabio is representing Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Meanwhile, there has been wild jubilation across the state especially among Akpabio’s kinsmen and loyalists following the news of his emergence as the Senate President.