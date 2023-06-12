Gov Eno commends resilience of Nigerians in deepening democratic ethos

…Opens up on fuel subsidy removal

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno, has joined other prominent leaders of the country in commemorating the democracy Day, dedicated to honour the heroes of the nation’s democracy, championed by winner of the annulled June 12th, 1993, presidential poll, late Chief MKO Abiola.

Eno in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, commended the resilience of Nigerians in ensuring that the democratic ethos and traditions were deepened.

According to the statement which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Pastor Eno saluted Akwa Ibom people for staying true to the ennobling ideals of democracy, and ensuring continuity in good governance.

The statement reads, “ On this auspicious occasion of our Democracy Day, we celebrate the resilience of Nigerians in ensuring that our democratic ethos and traditions are deepened.

“We salute the heroism of the symbol of our democratic struggle, the late MKO Abiola, whose ultimate sacrifice helped water the seeds of our democracy.

” It is fitting that our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu( GCFR) was in the vanguard of that struggle, and his message to Nigerians today, especially that which calls for sacrifice on the part of Nigerians as the issues surrounding the removal of fuel subsidy are being resolved, is spot on.

“ In the coming days, we would hold meetings with the relevant stakeholders, especially the petroleum products marketers in our State to explore ways and means of ensuring that the planned palliatives are applied to cushion the effects of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“Let me commend and salute the good people of Akwa Ibom State, for staying true to the ennobling ideals of our democracy, and ensuring continuity in good governance through our A.R..I S.E Agenda.God bless Nigeria, God bless Akwa Ibom State”