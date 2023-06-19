Gov Bello administers oath of office on returning appointees

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Monday, during an Executive Council Meeting, administered oath of office, secrecy and allegiance on five returning appointees of his administration.

The appointees had initially resigned to seek for elective post in the recently-concluded gubernatorial primary elections.

They include the Chief of Staff, Abdulkareem Jamiu; Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris Ashiru; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deedat Ozigi; Accountant General of the State, Alh. Jubrin Momoh, and the Auditor General of the State, Alh. Yakubu Okala.

During a press briefing by the Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, after the Executive Council .eeting, he mentioned that the returning appointees were all charged to continue to be loyal and serve diligently in a bid to move the administration further forward.

Similarly, Mr. Fanwo said that the council received reports on the progress on several projects currently embarked on by the administration, noting that several of these projects were at advanced stages, while the governor reiterated commitment and determination to ensure completion of all projects before the end of his administration.

Other approvals at the meeting, according to the Commissioner, includes the termination of the appointment of the former Chairman of the Market Board, Mr. Danjuma Ochima, who was accused of neglecting duties and promoting the return of filth in the state.

He added that his replacement would be announced in next few days.

The Commissioner mentioned also that the council approved a memo seeking for the establishment of the Directorate of Medical Laboratory Services in the Ministry of Health.

He alluded that the creation of the Directorate will create cooperations amongst medical laboratory scientist across the states, particularly in health care institutions.

Mr. Fanwo also hinted that the council approved a memo seeking for a law to repel the Prohibition of Kidnapping and other related matters, Law 2015 and be reenacted Kogi State Prohibition of Kidnapping and other related matters Law 2023.

He said that the State Attorney General was further directed by the council to forward the bill to the State House of Assembly, adding that the law, when passed, is aimed at strengthening the criminal justice system of the state and to further nip in the bud issues of kidnapping, thuggery and other violent crimes.

Below is a photograph of the appointees taking the oath of office: