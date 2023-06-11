Gov Alia sets up assets recovery committees at State, LG levels

Gov. Alia

.send Facts Finding Committee to BSU

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has set up committees on the recovery of assets at the State and Local Governments levels as well as a Facts Finding Committee to the Benue State University, BSU.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Tersoo Kula.

According to the statement “the committees are, among other things, mandated to ascertain all assets of the government including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture and other machinery.”

The inauguration of the assets recovery committees came on the heels of the recent war of word between the immediate past administration and the present government in the state and the allegation by the government that the outgone Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, administration carted away official vehicles from Government House, leaving the new Governor without vehicles to work with.

The government made the allegation while responding to PDP’s condemnation of the recent sacking of civil servants employed by the Samuel Ortom administration from May 2022 and the reversal of promotions to the rank of Permanent Secretary approved by that administration from January 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alia, in that response claimed among others that “PDP looted Government House to a point that the new government under Governor Hyacinth Alia, met no single car or truck in government house.”

But a counter response by Mr. Terver Akase, the media aide to former Governor Samuel Ortom debunked the allegation, explaining that the decision to allow the exiting Governor and government officials go with their official vehicles was reached at the (then) State Executive Council meeting.

Hear him: “The present administration may wish to be informed that it was the decision of the (then) Benue State Executive Council that government officials including the (then) Governor and his Deputy be given waivers to enable them go with the official vehicles allocated to them.

“Former Governor Ortom therefore did nothing unlawful by leaving office with the official vehicles allocated to him. It is a tradition that an outgoing Governor leaves with vehicles given to him. Perhaps we should add that the Ortom administration offered to buy vehicles for the incoming government but the present Governor declined, saying that he would prefer to buy vehicles for his administration after the inauguration.”

Meanwhile according to the statement announcing the inauguration of the assets recovery committees, a former governorship aspirant, Mr. Hingah Biem will Chair the 11-man committe at the State level while Mr. Tormbuwua Terlumun will serve as Secretary.

The eight-member Local Government Assets Recovery Committee is headed by Dr. Jude Tyo while a former lawmaker, Mr. Nick Eworo will serve as Secretary.

The statement noted that “both committees will have able representatives from the Department of State Services, DSS, the Police, the Military and the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.”

Similarly, the Facts Finding Committee to the Benue State University Makurdi is headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Paul Biam while Mr. Agbo Ochekpe would serve as Secretary.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, “the committee has been given its terms of reference and lifespan.”