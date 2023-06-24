Gov Alia denies knowledge of court order stopping sack of Benue LG Chairmen

Gov. Alia

..insists Chairmen remain suspended

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has denied knowledge of any subsisting court ruling barring the state government from removing the 23 elected Local Government Council Chairmen in the state from office.

The Governor who through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula was Saturday reacting to the allegation by the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in the state who were recently asked to proceed on indefinite suspension by the state government following the recommendation of the State House of Assembly.

The Chairmen had earlier in the day accused the Governor of engendering impunity and anarchy in the state by discountenancing a subsisting Industrial Court ruling that barred the state government from tampering with the leadership of the Local Government Councils.

The Council Chairmen, led by the Association of Local Government of Nigerian, ALGON, State Chairman, Mr Michael Ubah, addressed the media in Makurdi, vowing not to vacate their offices as they were not appointees of government but elected into office and on that basis custodians of the people’s mandate.

“It is, therefore, not known to us under such law, that we and the entirety of the government at our tier of it can be sacked in the manner as purported by the state Assembly and the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“We equally defer to the judgement of the National Industrial Court holden in Makurdi which barred the government of Benue State at all levels from taking any action as seeks to temper with our lawfully recognized mandate as elected council chairmen. That judgement of court is still subsisting and we are not even aware that government appealed against it,” the Chairmen said.

But reacting to the allegation, the Governor in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula debunked the accusations from the Chairmen that he sacked them from office despite the subsisting court ruling barring the state government from that action.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, “the Governor merely acted on the correspondence from the State Assembly which recommended the suspension of the Council Chairmen, pending when they will complete their investigations into cases of corruption alleged to have committed by them.

“He denied knowledge of any court judgment saying even if there is any, it was merely speculative, especially that a cause of action had not arisen as at the time the chairmen are talking about a court order or judgement.

“The Governor is a man who obeys the law; he will never do anything to breach a court order. So, even if there exist a court order not to sack the Council Chairmen, at least there is none barring anyone from investigating them.

“But are they really insulated from appropriate sanctions by the extant constitutional provisions? They should come to equity with clean hands.

“Perhaps, they may have been misled into assuming that they are entitled to political immunity as ‘elected’ council chairmen”.

The Governor urged the Council Chairmen to be patient, as they would be availed the opportunity to defend themselves before the House of Assembly committee, stating that those who would not be found guilty of the charges will be reinstated, insisting that they remain suspended from office, pending the outcome of the investigation.