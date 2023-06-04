Golden Star nominates Sharafa for 2023 awards

The Golden Star Award has nominated Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa, Founder of Tayese, United Kingdom (UK) for the 2023 Outstanding Cultural Youth Ambassador In Diaspora award.

Sharafa, also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and popularly known as Tayese of London was nominated, among other recipients to bag the award on June 18 at the Whitewater Event and Hall, Lekki Peninsula in Lagos.

His project, Tayese Academy of Arts And Culture (TAAC) in London provides the young generation with a strong understanding and appreciation of the yoruba culture.

This is relatively apt, most especially as a result of the ‘japa’ syndrome, that is engendering the yoruba and Nigerian culture as a whole into extinction.

TAAC has been promoting arts and culture through education, events and documentaries, with a vision to be at the forefront of cultural education in the UK and internationally.

The Academy is also involved in the promotion and sponsorship of Nigerian artistes, films and documentaries, as part of its creative projects.

In doing this, TAAC cultural group led by Sharafa joined the world to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and wish him a happy and prosperous reign on May 6,2023 in London.

This performance promoted the yoruba culture, especially at the global arena and was reportedly awashed by various local and international media platforms, including the BBC Yoruba, which recorded thousands of views on the publication.

Meta platform, owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, among other products and services recently verified Sharafa’s social media accounts following his track record.

Sharafa is a Chartered Governance Professional and a Chartered Associate Lecturer at the Canterbury Christ Church University, Kent, England, United Kingdom.

A statement noted that in contribution to social responsibility, Sharafa is a Local Authority Governor, Lewisham Council for Governing Bodies constituted under the School Governance of England Regulations 2012.

He is also a council member of the Institute of Corporate And Public Sector Professional (ICPSP) of Nigeria.

The golden star award is a platform that showcases talents and iconic brands, services and individuals who have contributed to national and global development in their various spaces.

The mission of the award is to recognise, celebrate and honour stars who have excelled in film, artistry, media and other minority fields in the entertainment industry and also encourage them not to relent.

The annual award creates a competition for raising overall standards and recognise the achievements of the best performing organisations and individuals.

Apparently, no award has achieved such respectability and admiration from the industry as the ‘Golden Star Awards’, which receives not less than 500 applications for various awards each year, due to its transparent and overall GPA process, based on internationally recognised criteria.