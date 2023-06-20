Golden Boy 2023: Musiala, Bellingham, Gavi lead nominees list

The nominees for the 2023 Golden Boy award have been unveiled with Bayern Munich midfield sensation, Jamal Musiala leading the pack.

The Golden Boy award was created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in 2003 and now collaborates with The Times in England as well as L’Equipe in France to award the best young player of the year.

Musiala came out as the highest-rated player of the youngsters this season according to the Golden Boy Index, with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham trailing behind the Bayern star in second place.

The Golden Boy Index relies on analysis and data to provide an accurate representation of this season’s best young stars.

Previous winners of the Golden Boy award include some of the biggest names in football, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland all winning the prize in the past.

The favourites to win this year’s award include Musiala, Bellingham and Barcelona’s Gavi.

All three of the leading youngsters have enjoyed successful seasons for both club and country, with all involved in the 2022 World Cup for their nations.

Golden Boy Index 2023 Top 10

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Pablo Gavi – Barcelona

Antonio Silva – SL Benfica

Balde Martinez – Barcelona

Xavi Simons – PSV

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Benjamin Sesko – RB salzburg

Devyne Rensch – Ajax

Giorgio Scalvini – Atalanta