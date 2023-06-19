GOA Ambassadors hail Akpabio’s emergence as 10th Senate President

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Frontline canvassers of Sen. Godswill Akpabio under the auspices of ‘Godswill Obot Akpabio Ambassadors’ (GOA Ambassadors) have hailed the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs over his emergence as President of the 10th Nigerian Senate.



In a statement signed by the Head of GOA Ambassadors, Lady Edu Offong, the group highlighted the “Uncommon” traits of the new Senate President instrumental in driving progress and positive change in so many facets of leadership, even as they appealed he continues to inspire and bring transformational change to Nigeria.



“On behalf GOA AMBASSADORS, I deeply extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your victory as Senate President of Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly.



“Your exceptional leadership and proactive approach in governance, administration, and legislative arena have christened you; Uncommon Transformer.



“These uncommon traits of transformation have made a significant impact on the Nigerian polity, and your intellect and savvy have been instrumental in driving progress and positive change in so many facets.



“Your visionary leadership has been an inspiration to many, and your unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria is truly commendable. Your dedication to advancing the interests of the Nigerian people has earned you the respect and admiration of your colleagues and constituents alike.



“As you continue to lead with distinction, GOA AMBASSADORS wishes you continued success in all your endeavors, and may your leadership continue to inspire and bring transformational change to Nigeria.



“Once again, GOA AMBASSADORS Congratulates you on your remarkable achievements and being a partner in the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Tinubu’s Government”,” they stated .