Go after enemies of Nigeria’s democracy, HURIWA charges new IGP

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has charged the new Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to go after enemies of Nigeria’s democracy.

Egbetokun assumed office today and has taken over the Force Headquarters as the 22nd IGP. The former IGP, Usman Baba, officially handed over to Egbetokun at 12 noon in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, urged the new IGP to protect Nigeria’s democracy by displaying zero tolerance for corrupt practices.

Onwubiko said Egbetokun has displayed enthusiasm for his office and should not disappoint Nigerians by relaxing on his constitutional powers.

According to him, “The new IGP should protect democracy by stopping forgery in INEC.

“Smarting from the ecstasy of his high profile selection as the new IGP, the man, so neatly dressed, spoke glowingly about the expectation of his new higher calling. He showed enthusiasm and made initial pledges of commitments to duty.

“Speaking to journalists at the Villa after the ceremony, Egbetokun expressed eagerness to resume his duties on Wednesday, saying he felt like a tiger ready to chase away all internal enemies of the country.”

To this end, he urged the new IGP to wade into a petition sent to him regarding the senatorial election in Ebonyi, and should probe the damning allegations.