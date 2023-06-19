Home » News » Gloria felicitates Oborevwori at 60
June 19, 2023

Gloria felicitates Oborevwori at 60

Delta-based entrepreneur Gloria Oborevwori has congratulated the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on his 60th birth anniversary.

Gloria in a congratulatory message to the governor described Oborevwori as a pillar of support.

According to Gloria, Oborevwori being her big brother has been a blessing to her and the family.

She said no gift in the world can match a wonderful brother like Oborevwori.

“Dear friends and well-wishers, kindly join me to celebrate the Executive Governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

“I have been blessed with having you as a brother, guide, and mentor.

“You have been a pillar of support to our family.

“No gift in the world can match a wonderful brother like you…Sadly they don’t make two of your kind anymore.

”You have proven yourself on all counts and I am truly grateful .”

