Gloria felicitates Oborevwori at 60

Delta-based entrepreneur Gloria Oborevwori has congratulated the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on his 60th birth anniversary.

Gloria in a congratulatory message to the governor described Oborevwori as a pillar of support.

According to Gloria, Oborevwori being her big brother has been a blessing to her and the family.



She said no gift in the world can match a wonderful brother like Oborevwori.



“Dear friends and well-wishers, kindly join me to celebrate the Executive Governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.



“I have been blessed with having you as a brother, guide, and mentor.



“You have been a pillar of support to our family.



“No gift in the world can match a wonderful brother like you…Sadly they don’t make two of your kind anymore.



”You have proven yourself on all counts and I am truly grateful .”