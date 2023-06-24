Global Livability Index: Rhodes-Vivour laments Lagos ranking, proffers solution

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

By Kennedy Mbele

Governorship candidate of Labour Party,LP, in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour, has said immediate action must be taken to address the issues that led to the poor ranking of Lagos on the latest Global Livability Index.

He said the state government must focus on solving traffic congestion, housing and environmental issues.

Rhodes- Vivour, who said this in a statement, noted that the potential for Lagos to become a vibrant and livable city is enormous but requires a collective effort from the government, residents, and stakeholders.

The latest report by the Economist Intelligence Unit ranked Lagos as the fourth worst city in the world.

But Vivour-Rhodes said the city could do better if government implements comprehensive housing policies, including initiatives for affordable housing.

His words: “As one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities, Lagos deserves better. Immediate action must be taken to address the root causes of this deplorable ranking, prioritizing the well-being and quality of life of its citizens. The government plays a crucial role in improving the livability of the city, as it directly impacts overall development and attractiveness for investments.”Foremost, the perennial issues of traffic congestion and inadequate transportation infrastructure require urgent resolution.”